Godfather & Gorney Podcast: Tua's injury, coaching salaries

Sbwyn9fywcpczja3arm9

Mike Farrell, the Godfather of college football recruiting, and Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney are back to discuss the big development at Alabama, head coaching salaries and some reality TV.

MORE: How 2019 5-stars are faring



Scroll to continue with content Ad





RUNDOWN

Open: Can Alabama win without Tua?

5:30 - Who will make the CFB Playoff?

19:25 - What could Georgia have done to keep Justin Fields?



26:34 - Head coach salaries and crazy buyouts



33:00 - Jeremy Pruitt grabbing Jarrett Guarantano's facemask

1:06:48 - Reality TV breakdown



