Godfather & Gorney podcast: Talking Miami-Florida, FSU and more

Cgxncpotdjfrr2enxgvm

The Godfather of college football recruiting, Mike Farrell, and Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney, are here to preview the Miami-Florida battle on Saturday and more.





Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State





RUNDOWN



Open: Miami and Florida kick off college football



14:00 - FSU continuing downward trend?

19:00 - Big 12 outlook

26:50 - Freshman quarterbacks

R50vhfj0ws1vn8orgjza



