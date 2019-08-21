Godfather & Gorney podcast: Talking Miami-Florida, FSU and more

Mike Farrell, Adam Gorney, Rivals.com
The Godfather of college football recruiting, Mike Farrell, and Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney, are here to preview the Miami-Florida battle on Saturday and more.


RUNDOWN

Open: Miami and Florida kick off college football

14:00 - FSU continuing downward trend?

19:00 - Big 12 outlook

26:50 - Freshman quarterbacks

