Goderre leads NFA to ECC girls' golf championship victory

May 29—THOMPSON — The Norwich Free Academy girls' golf team gathered near the ninth hole green on Wednesday, waiting for their final competitor to complete her round.

The Wildcats held off on their Eastern Connecticut Conference championship celebration until the final putt dropped and they all could pose for a team photo.

There was plenty for them to be happy about, as Wildcat sophomore Caroline Goderre earned medalist honors with a 4-over 40 at Quinnatisset Country Club.

"It's been a season-long goal," coach Jessica Chapman said of winning the ECC championship. "We're very, very fortunate that we have a crew of not only incredible young women but also incredible golfers."

NFA won the nine-hole tournament with 192 strokes, beating ECC regular season champion Killingly/Ellis Tech (198) by six strokes. Stonington took third at 199, followed by defending tournament champion East Lyme (203), Woodstock Academy (204) and Bacon Academy (230).

Goderre, the pre-tournament favorite, posted two birdies during her round and finished three strokes ahead of runner-up Reagan Scheck (43), a freshman from Woodstock. Killingly junior Sadie Murray (44) placed third while East Lyme senior Mia Williamson, NFA junior Erin O'Farrell and Stonington sophomore Adilyn Risley finished tied for fourth at 45.

She praised her teammates after the match.

"Winning as a team feels great," Goderre said. "I love these girls so much. I couldn't really do it without them. It means everything to have such a supportive group and coaching staff. They're always positive people in my life."

The Wildcats finished first despite playing without Madeline Smith, who missed the match.

"We were nervous because our captain Maddie was out medically today," Chapman said. "She plays our No. 3 and she is our steady rock. Her little sister (Lila) stepped up to play for her, which was really sweet."

Juniors Rianna Cavanna and Katelyn Jakubowski also contributed to NFA's championship win, adding valuable depth to the lineup.

After falling short in last year's title match, placing third three strokes behind winner East Lyme, NFA was determined to write a different script on Wednesday.

The Wildcats listened to some hype music — Taylor Swift, of course — on the bus ride to the course.

"The girls knew the whole season that they had the ability to do this," Chapman said.

Goderre, who missed three matches this season with a lower back injury, also bettered her performance from last spring. She improved by seven strokes and jumped from third to first.

"I just told myself to go out there and have fun, do what you're known for, just play well and play the best you can," Goderre said. "And whatever happens, don't let that dictate who you really are out there."

Goderre followed her own advice.

After recording a triple bogey on No. 8, Goderre recovered nicely by finishing her round with her second birdie of the day.

"I chipped it up there and left about eight feet or so and sunk the putt," Goderre said. "It felt really good."

During the post-match awards ceremony, Goderre was named ECC player of the year and Chapman coach of the year. Goderre, O'Farrell, Murray, Risley and Killingly's Kendra St. Marie earned All-ECC honors while Scheck, Killingly's Mackenzie Pothier and Bacon Academy's Mia Belcamino received honorable mention status.

