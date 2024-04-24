Goddard posts district sweep over Lady Rams

Apr. 23—ROSWELL — Roswell Goddard pulled away late in both games for a 12-8, 18-8 District 4-4A softball sweep over Portales High on Friday.

In Game 1, the Lady Rams (10-9, 0-3 district) took an 8-7 lead on a two-run homer by junior Myleigh Banda in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Rockets came back for five in the bottom half.

Freshman Roxanna Serrano went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs for Goddard (12-8, 2-1). Sophomore Lindsay Campa was 3-for-3 and tallied three runs while senior Quiana Gonzales belted a three-run homer.

Banda finished 2-for-3 and scored three times for PHS. Freshman Annaleah Lujan hit a two-run homer in the third and finished 2-for-3 while freshman Addyson Mayberry added 2-for-4, scoring twice and driving in one.

In the second contest, Goddard led 9-8 after 4 1/2 innings on the strength of a nine-run second, but added two in the bottom of the fifth and ended it on the 10-run rule with seven more in the sixth.

Serrano went 4-for-5, scoring twice and driving in two, while sophomore Marisol Hernandez and eighth-grader Jorelianis Guzman were each 2-for-5 and with three RBIs.

For Portales, junior Dawci Cordova hit a two-run homer in a three run first, while sophomore Ruth Espinoza added a two-run single during a three-run fifth. Sophomore Skyler Massey was 3-for-4 with a run scored, and eighth-grader Amaya Lujan finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Lady Rams resume district play with a 5 p.m. tilt against Artesia on Tuesday, then visit Lovington in a 5 p.m. twin bill on Friday.