Gobert, Mitchell, Ingles, Myles Turner all ejected after scuffle (VIDEO)

When the fines come down, Rudy Gobert should get the worst of it — he pulled Myles Turner to the ground and that was the first domino to fall in this incident (Gobert felt Tuner hit him in the head on the shot block).

Turner retaliated with a body check as the pair started to run back up court, Gobert grabbed him in a bear hug, and soon both teams were in a full-on scuffle.

Gobert and Myles Turner got into it 😳 pic.twitter.com/M9Rkb6IwYz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2021

After a video review, Gobert (instigator, second technical), Turner (contact with a referee), Joe Ingles (third man in and also contacted a referee) and Donovan Mitchell (who was hot and would not cool down) all were ejected. After the game, Jazz coach Quin Snyder said he didn’t understand the Mitchell ejection.

After the game, Mitchell tried to lay this at the feet of the officials, saying they are inconsistent this season on what contact is allowed.

Donovan Mitchell: “It’s really at a point now where the refs are letting it get out of hand. … Have this energy in the first quarter.” Says he feels the officials allowed too much contact early, leading to mounting frustration. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 12, 2021

Mitchell’s comments ignore the fact Gobert pulled Turner to the ground to start this whole thing.

The Pacers went on to win the game, 111-100, one of Utah’s worst performances of the season. Malcolm Brogdon went off for 30 for the Pacers, which topped the 26 from Mitchell before he got ejected.

