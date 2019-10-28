Goat hair for the GOAT: Brady gets OBJ's special cleats

NBC Sports Boston Staff
NBC Sports Boston

Now, this is a gift truly fitting for the GOAT.

Following Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady caught up with the Dawgs' supestar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who gave him a one-of-a-kind pair of cleats made with goat hair. Yes, the animal, not the six-time Super Bowl champ.

Not bad, eh? It was enough to make at least one of OBJ's teammates jealous:

