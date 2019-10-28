Goat hair for the GOAT: Brady gets OBJ's special cleats

Now, this is a gift truly fitting for the GOAT.

Following Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady caught up with the Dawgs' supestar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who gave him a one-of-a-kind pair of cleats made with goat hair. Yes, the animal, not the six-time Super Bowl champ.

OBJ gave Tom Brady a pair of his 1-of-1 cleats that were made with goat hair 🤝🐐



(via sneakercenter/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5YI51rQ6wZ



— ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2019

Not bad, eh? It was enough to make at least one of OBJ's teammates jealous:

Baker looking jealous in the back. pic.twitter.com/SNuHJzsxKG — MrCorchos (@MrCorchos) October 28, 2019

