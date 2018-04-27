Goaltending now officially illegal in Indianapolis ahead of Game 6

LeBron James knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday night, giving the Cavaliers a 98-95 win over the Pacers in Game 5 and a 3-2 lead in the opening round playoff series.

That win, though, didn’t come without controversy. With three seconds left, James blocked Indianapolis guard Victor Oladipo at the hoop. The NBA determined on Thursday that it should have been called goaltending, which would have changed the course of that game and possibly given the Pacers the win.

The mayor of Indianapolis made goaltending illegal ahead of Game 6 on Friday night. (Getty Images)

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett decided to take matters into his own hands Thursday to ensure that a late-game goaltending call won’t happen again when the Pacers host Cleveland in Game 6 on Friday.

Hogsett officially outlawed goaltending in the city of Indianapolis “for every player, on every team.” He isn’t messing around.

Oh — one more thing. By executive order, I am proud to outlaw goaltending in the City of Indianapolis… for every player, on every team. I’m ready for Game 6, are you? #Pacers #Together pic.twitter.com/JDKnufwWq9 — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) April 26, 2018

“Indiana is the center of the basketball universe, and sometimes that means we have an obligation to stand up and defend the basic rules of the game,” Hogsett told Fox 59. “With this executive order, I hope Indianapolis residents can be confident that our city is ready to watch our Pacers win Game 6 on Friday.”

So if there is controversy surrounding Game 6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday night, it definitely won’t because of goaltending. Hogsett has that facet of the game covered.

