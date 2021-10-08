Goaltender Fulcher assigned to Walleye

Oct. 8—Goaltender Kaden Fulcher, who has played in 30 games for the Toledo Walleye, will start the season with the ECHL organization.

Fulcher, who had been in training camp with the Detroit Red Wings, was assigned to the Walleye by the NHL team on Thursday.

Fulcher, 23, has played in 30 games for the Walleye over two seasons. He has a record of 15-9-6 with a 3.17 goals-against average in Toledo.

The native Brigden, Ontario, started his pro career in Toledo in 2018-19. He posted a 15-7-6 record with a 3.00 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 28 games as a rookie in 2018-19.

Fulcher suffered a lower-body injury early in the 2019-20 season and he played in just two games for the Walleye that season.

The 6-foot-3 and 210-pound goalie played in seven games for the Grand Rapids Griffins last season and had a 2-2-3 record with a 2.84 goals-against average.

Fulcher made his NHL debut for the Red Wings against the Buffalo Sabres on April 6, 2019. He made nine saves on 11 shots in relief of Jimmy Howard. Fulcher signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Red Wings in October 2017.

Fulcher joins goaltender Billy Christopoulos in Toledo.

The Walleye opened training camp on Friday at the Huntington Center.

The last time the Walleye were on the ice at the Huntington Center was March 11, 2020. Toledo hosts Kalamazoo in a preseason game on Saturday, Oct. 16.