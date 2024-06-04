A need for goals and no creativity: Your views on Scotland's Euros warm-up

It's safe to say Scotland didn't impress against Gibraltar in their penultimate warm-up match before the Euros get under way next week.

A laboured 2-0 win in Portugal over one of the lowest ranked sides in the world left supporters scratching their heads over both the point of the game and the performance of the players.

We asked Scotland fans for their thoughts on the national team 10 days out from the start of the Euros... and the Tartan Army did not hold back.

'Germany's defenders got a good sleep tonight'

Fans were not afraid to make clear how unhappy they were with the showing from the performance on the Algarve.

Ian Smith: Absolutely dreadful. Passing the ball continuously from side to side with very little penetration against the 203rd best team in the world is unbelievable.

Benny: It's all well and good creating chances but if you don't take them then you're in trouble. Scotland have no real quality goalscorer at this level and it could prove very costly. Shankland looked out of his depth.

Craig: I’ve been steadfast in saying James Forrest doesn’t belong in the Scotland squad. He has only impressed in two out of 38 Scotland appearances. He’s missed another sitter in the first half tonight. Leave him out the squad and bring in a replacement for Dykes.

Ian: A win’s a win but very worried about the Euros. We’ve no momentum at all and worried that we could be coming home with nil points!

Will: Scotland ensuring the Hungarian, German and Swiss defenders get a good sleep tonight.

Jim: Without someone who can score we are going nowhere except back home early from Germany.

'In dire need of creativity going forward'

So how does Scotland solve a lack of cutting edge up front? Tommy Conway has been tipped to join the squad going to Germany, but fans had their own suggestions after the performance in Portugal.

Ewan: Just in from work so haven't read about the clamour for Simon Murray, 24 goals this season for a club fighting for their lives. Energetic, prolific and clinical when the few chances he gets come along. Hope Steve Clarke's got him in mind

Tom Strang: Let's be honest, injuries aside this current squad is the best we've had for years. The main concern is the lack of goal threat. What is against including someone like Simon Murray, a workaholic and a decent finisher?

Grant: We should be playing Ryan Gauld, we are in dire need of some creativity going forward. It's an embarrassment, he's been ignored for so long given the quality he possesses.

Gordon Smith: Maybe Steve Clarke needs to look at the youth coming through rather than picking the safe option of an ageing squad. Losing Dykes was perhaps a blessing to get some hungry young players in place.

'One big positive'

Surely it can't all be doom and gloom? Thankfully not everyone was completely despondent before Friday's final warm-up against Finland.

David: McLean and McCrorie were both solid and did their chances no harm.

Ryan: What we needed was a win and a clean sheet. Not great missing so many chances as we will only get maybe two or three a game at the Euros - but overall a decent performance.

Graeme D: Think the one big positive is Adams scoring. Hasn’t done for Scotland for ages since his purple patch in World Cup qualifying. A timely goal.

What do you want to see from Scotland going into the Finland friendly on Friday?

Send us your thoughts here.