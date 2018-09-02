Goalless Cristiano Ronaldo shown how to score for Juventus... by his son!

Cristiano Ronaldo may be struggling to score for Juventus, but his son certainly isn't!

The Portugal star, who sealed a big-money move to the Bianconeri from Real Madrid in the summer, is still waiting for his first Serie A goal after drawing a blank in his opening three appearances.

However, the 33-year-old has been shown the way by his son, who netted four times on his debut for Juventus' Under-9s side.

Cristiano Jnr, who switched from Real Madrid's academy to Juventus' in the summer, was in fine form with one of his strikes surfacing on social media.

Ronaldo recently revealed it is his dream for Cristiano, 8, to follow in his footsteps by becoming a professional footballer in the future.

Take a look at this Cristiano Ronaldo Jr goal today: pic.twitter.com/Ulgm6hrnK3

— Cristiano Ronaldo(@CRonaldoNews) September 1, 2018

He said on his unveiling as DAZN's Global Ambassador: "He’s very competitive, like me when I was young, and he doesn't like to lose.

"He will be like me I am sure, 100 per cent. I hope that with my experience with my motivation, my goals, I can teach him some stuff, but you know he is going to be whatever he wants.

"I’m always going to support him, but of course I want Cristiano to be a football player because I think he has that drive.

"He has a good body, he’s fast, he has skills, he can shoot, but as you know he’s going to make his decision and he’s so young, I’m not going to pressure him.

“But that is of course a dream, to see my boy a football player."

Ronaldo's hunt for his first competitive goal for Juventus continues when the Italian giants host Sassuolo in Serie A on September 16.