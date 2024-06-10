GOALLESS BETWEEN FRANCE AND CANADA, CLEAN SHEET FOR MAIGNAN

Didier Deschamps' France played their final pre-tournament friendly in Bordeaux on Sunday evening. Following France's win against Luxembourg in recent days, Canada held Les Bleus to a goalless draw. The Rossoneri started for France: Maignan played the full 90 and kept a clean sheet, Hernández got a half of football before making way for Mendy at the break, and Giroud came off for Barcola in the 62nd minute. France will play their first game at EURO 2024 next week (Monday 17 June at 21:00 CEST) when they take on Austria in Düsseldorf.





