Goalkeeper Steer signs new Peterborough deal

Peterborough United goalkeeper Jed Steer has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

Steer initially joined Posh on a short-term deal in January and returned the following month for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old former Aston Villa keeper made 22 appearances in total, including the EFL Trophy final at Wembley when they beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1.

"We wanted to go up to the Championship and hopefully next year we will achieve that goal together," he told the club website.

"We have a great group of young, hungry players. Going to Wembley this year, to win the trophy and the experience that brings to the group was really beneficial, a great experience."

Steer - who also played in both legs of the play-off semi-final against Oxford United - will again compete with Nicholas Bilokapic to be boss Darren Ferguson's first-choice.

"It was a really important target for us to re-sign Jed for the coming season," Ferguson said.

"With interest in him from other clubs playing at a higher level I think it’s a massive achievement for the club that he has decided to stay with us and continue to work towards our targets for the coming campaign and beyond.”