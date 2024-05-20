Goalkeeper Reimann not in Bochum squad for Bundesliga spot play-offs

Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum vs 1. FC Heidenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Fabian Strauch/dpa

Bochum first choice goalkeeper Manuel Riemann is not part of their squad for the Bundesliga relegation/promotion tie against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Bochum spoke of "irreconcilable differences on team-related issues" in a statement on Monday, without going into details.

The club added that the decision was "not a suspension or punishment" and said that they and Riemann "will review this situation after the end of the season."

Bochum finished third last in the Bundesliga and will host second division third place finishers Düsseldorf on Thursday. The return leg in Düsseldorf is next week Monday.