Goalkeeper Moore to join Sunderland

Simon Moore has joined Sunderland to provide competition for first-choice goalkeeper Anthony Patterson [Getty Images]

Sunderland have signed goalkeeper Simon Moore from Championship rivals Coventry City.

The 34-year-old will join the Black Cats after his three-year stay with the Sky Blues ends at the end of this month.

Moore has agreed to a two-year deal with a club option of a further year.

The moves comes after Sunderland sold back-up keeper Alex Bass to Notts County for an undisclosed fee.

Moore played in the Premier League with Sheffield United after being a regular in the team that was promoted from League One to the Championship in 2017.

He also has extensive league experience with Brentford, Cardiff City and Bristol City, the latter on loan.

Football director Kristjaan Speakman told the club website: “This summer, we felt it was vital to identify and recruit a goalkeeper who is capable of pushing Anthony Patterson daily, and who has additional qualities to training and match environments.

"Simon has a different profile to many players within our group and he is as motivated to push Anthony as he is to help our younger goalkeepers and the wider player group.”