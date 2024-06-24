Goalkeeper Hein signs new Arsenal contract

[Getty Images]

Arsenal have confirmed that Estonia goalkeeper Karl Hein, 22, has signed a new contract with the club.

Hein is yet to appear in the Premier League for the Gunners, with his only first-team appearance coming in the Carabao Cup in 2022.

Hein said: "I'm delighted to extend my contract and continue my journey in this amazing club after six years. Hopefully, there will be even more good memories and successes for the club."

Manager Mikel Arteta added: "Karl has continued to impress us with his attitude and commitment to getting better every day. We value being part of his continued development and I want to congratulate him on earning a new deal with the club."