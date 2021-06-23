Goalkeeper at European Championships accidentally scores a goal against himself

Martin Dúbravka may have secured a spot in soccer history.

Unfortunately, he did so by scoring a stunningly bad (but funny) own goal Wednesday in Slovakia’s game against Spain at the 2020 European championships.

It happened in the first half after Spain’s Pablo Sarabia unleashed a blistering shot that hit the crossbar. The ball deflected straight up and Dúbravka intended to punch the ball over the crossbar rather than catch it.

Instead, Dúbravka punched the ball into his own net in a very strange play:

DUBRAVKA PUNCHES IT INTO HIS OWN NET pic.twitter.com/gL7OTrIi1v — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 23, 2021

“You know as a goalkeeper you’re going to make mistakes,” said ESPN studio analyst Kasey Keller, the former U.S. national team goalkeeper. “What you hope doesn’t happen is on the biggest stage you have the biggest mistake of your career.”

But that’s what happened to Dúbravka.