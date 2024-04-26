Goalkeeper Bialkowski to leave Millwall

Bartosz Bialkowski was named Millwall's player of the year in 2019 and 2020 [Rex Features]

Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski will leave the Championship club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old has made 169 appearances for the Lions and was voted their player of the season in back-to-back years.

Bialkowski started the season as former head coach Joe Edwards' preferred keeper but lost his place to Montenegro international Matija Sarkic in December.

"I want to say thank you to everyone at the football club - fans, staff and players, as well as everyone who works behind the scenes. It's been an amazing five years," he told Millwall's website.

"I still remember the day I joined the club. I've enjoyed it from day one - the five years have gone very quick but it is now time to say goodbye. I'm sure I will come back to The Den one day."

Bialkowski, who has one Poland international cap, first joined Millwall on loan from Ipswich in 2019, making 30 appearances in the first six months of the 2019-20 season, before signing permanently in January 2020.

He began his career at Gornik Zabrze in his native Poland before moving to Southampton in 2006.

Loan spells at Ipswich and Barnsley followed before a permanent move to Notts County, before transferred to the Tractor Boys in 2014 on a full-time basis.