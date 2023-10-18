a Goalie Save from New York Islanders vs. Arizona Coyotes
(Arizona Coyotes) with a Goalie Save from New York Islanders vs. Arizona Coyotes, 10/17/2023
(Arizona Coyotes) with a Goalie Save from New York Islanders vs. Arizona Coyotes, 10/17/2023
Ready for the 2023 NHL preseason? It tips off this weekend in the Southern Hemisphere.
The Phillies are trying to go up 2-0 in this NLCS before the series moves to Phoenix.
The Aces will have eight players available in Game 4 of the Finals. Half have averaged fewer than seven minutes per game in the postseason.
“I feel a lot better today than I would’ve thought.”
Teams will no longer be able to conduct in-person interviews with coaching candidates currently employed by other teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs.
"I wish I was getting paid," Merianne Do said after going viral.
Kelly will put his theory to the test when he starts Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday.
Austin Ekeler went up against himself in a Week 6 fantasy matchup. While he won the fake football tilt, he wished he didn't because of what it meant for the Chargers.
Both Las Vegas players have foot injuries.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season!
Paramount president/CEO Chris McCarthy sent a letter to employees telling them that Showtime will no longer do sports beyond the end of the year, which spells the end of boxing and MMA on the network.
It's fantasy basketball draft time, and here is a list of 10 players who are the safest picks.
We dole out our midseason awards for Heisman, top transfer, top freshman and much more.
Saturday's India-Pakistan cricket match set the global on-demand streaming record with 35 million concurrent viewers.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
A dig from his 7-year-old son represented rock-bottom for the longest-tenured Ranger, who has been a key part of the bullpen's playoff rebound.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Rangers are headed home to Arlington with a 2-0 lead in this ALCS.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.