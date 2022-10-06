a Goalie Save from Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
All 12 playoff clubs, ranked from most to least dangerous.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month.
Cam York was among the Flyers' roster cuts Wednesday. The decision sure felt like a puzzling one. By Jordan Hall
Check out this reaction.
The Colorado Avalanche ended the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship run. Can they repeat? USA TODAY Sports and For the Win staffers weigh in.
After Aaron Judge hit his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season, Bachelor alum Bri Amaranthus, who was on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season, posted a photo of the ball caught by her husband.
Where will Aaron Judge suit up next season? ESPN's Buster Olney believes there's a chance he ends up in San Francisco.
The husband of another sports reporter grabbed Judge's 61st home run ball. What are the odds?
As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers.
Manon Rheaume, who played goalie in an exhibition for the Tampa Bay Lightning 30 years ago, is now a member of the Kings' player development department.
A fan at Globe Life Field jumped over the railing to get first dibs on New York Yankees Aaron Judges record-breaking home run, but didnt come close.
Green reportedly struck Poole after things got heated at Warriors practice.
Page Six reported on Tuesday that Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who have been married since 2009, have both retained divorce lawyers.
MLB's October contenders are all set. Now it's just a matter of where they fall in the bracket.
In his potential last game in a White Sox uniform, Jos Abreu was not in the lineup for the 2022 season finale.
Donte DiVincenzo envisioned a long tenure with the Sacramento Kings after getting traded there last season.