a Goalie Save from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

Though the goals haven't come as frequently for Kirill Kaprizov thus far in his rookie-of-the-year follow-up, the multi-skilled left wing has still been a significant contributor for Minnesota. Temporarily moved down to the third line on Thursday night to help give the Wild offense a jolt, Kaprizov broke out in a big way with a career-best four points. Kaprizov had a goal and three assists for the Wild, who used a four-goal third period to spoil Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter's return with a 7-2 victory over the Stars.