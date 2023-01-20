a Goalie Save from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings
(Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goalie Save from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/19/2023
(Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goalie Save from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/19/2023
Defense lawyers are asking for a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder to be released on bond, arguing he is not a threat to the community and there is scant evidence against him. Darius Miles' attorney on Thursday asked a judge to set a bond hearing. The 21-year-old former junior reserve forward for the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is accused of providing the gun in a fatal shooting that killed a young woman near the University of Alabama campus.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was eliminated from the Australian Open by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Coco Gauff fell to Jelena Ostapenko.
Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph provided the blooper of the week with hilarious incidental penalties in their first NHL game against each other on Friday.
She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”
Steve Stricker picked up where he left off in 2022, emerging victorious at the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opener.
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by [more]
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]
Former Oakland Athletics star and three-time World Series champion Sal Bando died of cancer at the age of 78 on Friday.
Will Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's size hurt his NFL draft status? Here's what one analyst said Friday
The Blackhawks knocked off the St. Louis Blues 5-3 at Enterprise Center on Saturday for their sixth win in seven games. Here are10observationsfrom the win.
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
Hear what Rob Gronkowski thinks about Tom Brady's upcoming decision on his football future
The Eagles took the Giants to the cleaners on Saturday night, and the whole team was living it up in the locker room afterwards - including head coach Nick Sirianni. By Adam Hermann
Novak Djokovic's hamstring just about held up as the hot favourite battled into the Australian Open last 16 on Saturday, but Andy Murray's heroic run is over."About the favourite, that I am on that favourite list...
Charlotte is reportedly open to trading Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr..
The candidates for the Patriots' offensive coordinator position each share one common characteristic. As Tom E. Curran writes, if youre not a friend of Bill Belichick's, you need not apply.
In the UFC 283 preliminary card opener, Peru's Daniel Marcos made quite the first impression when he schooled Saimon Oliveira.
World number four Jon Rahm, chasing his second US PGA Tour title in as many weeks, shares the lead with rookie Davis Thompson heading into the final round of the American Express Tournament.Thompson, a former amateur standout at the University of Georgia and a winner on the Korn Ferry developmental tour, carded a five-under par 67 to keep himself squarely in the hunt for a first PGA Tour title.
The Eagles defeated the Giants 38-7 in the divisional round and here's the national reaction to the win and Nick Sirianni rocking a Dream Chasers chain afterward