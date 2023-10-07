a Goalie Save from Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames
The deals are reportedly worth 10 times the league's previous deal with CBS.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Three of Reddick's five career wins have come on road courses. A fourth gets him into the third round of the playoffs.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer break down the news of New York Mets GM Billy Eppler resigning before recapping what happened in the Wild Card round of the MLB Playoffs and previewing each of the four division series that start tomorrow.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri drops his Week 5 tips to triumph in your league.
Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will start 13th.
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Which players should we temper expectations for? Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk reveals whom she thinks will stumble in Week 5.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.
The series will take two weeks off during the summer like it did in 2021 because of NBC's TV conflicts.
A sixth-place finish in Saturday's sprint guarantees Verstappen a third-straight championship.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Wheeler picked up right where he left off last October, dealing some of his best stuff Tuesday as the Phillies topped the Marlins in Game 1.