a Goalie Save from St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken
(Seattle Kraken) with a Goalie Save from St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken, 04/06/2022
Fans and national media members praised KU for this act of sportsmanship.
Tiger Woods goes into this first day of the 86th Masters having awarded himself a new nickname: Humpty Dumpty. But only now is it coming to light quite how unlikely this recovery has been.
You can probably guess who it is.
"I realize this is not the most opportune time," the near-certain Hall of Famer said.
Jordan Spieth raves about Matsuyama's Masters Champions Dinner menu
Woods played Augusta National last Tuesday with Charlie and Justin Thomas. For Woods, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
The fired Jacksonville Jaguars head coach’s Glen Kernan house is on the same street as the house of his former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow.
Anthony Davis is being trolled by the New Orleans Pelicans, who got the last laugh and a potential first-round draft pick from the Lakers.
Arkansas made a massive splash in the transfer portal Wednesday, landing two brothers from Rhode Island to play in the frontcourt.
Charles Robinson welcomes Yahoo's Frank Schwab onto the podcast, kicking off the episode with the latest allegations against the Washington Commanders franchise.
LeBron said on his HBO show that Curry is the active player he most wants to play with.
Looking for a player to pick in your Masters office pool?
Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball with four former MVPs (Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Freddie Freeman), the defending NL batting champion (Trea Turner) and an impressive top of the rotation (Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Julio Urias).
A weather delay at the 1982 Masters set off confusion and angst between loopers and players, and chairman Hord Hardin changed the rules for pros.
Jaylen Brown scored 25 points, Al Horford added 17 on 7-of-7 shooting and the Boston Celtics routed the Chicago Bulls 117-94 on Wednesday night for their 50th victory. The Celtics have won three in a row and are 27-6 since Jan. 22. Jayson Tatum scored 16 points for Boston.
The Milwaukee Brewers start their season with a four-game road series against the Chicago Cubs.
Former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins did not hold back on LeBron James and the Lakers after they were officially eliminated from NBA playoff contention Tuesday night.
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and advisor Kurt Rambis will face a big challenge to put together a championship roster for next season with their Big Three.
The Jaguars would catch a lot of people off guard if they did this at pick No. 33 later this month.
With backup catcher Pedro Severino sidelined for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Caratini will mostly face left-handers.