a Goalie Save from St. Louis Blues vs. Los Angeles Kings

Associated Press

Jack Eichel argued and argued with his former team, and even with the league, for the right to undergo neck surgery that had never before been performed on an NHL player. The procedure Eichel wanted — the one he expected to get him back on the ice in a fraction of the time over the more-accepted standard of fusion surgery — is called artificial disk replacement and he eventually got it. Given the success it has brought the talented forward, it could very well be referred to by another name now: The Jack Eichel Surgery.