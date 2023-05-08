a Goalie Save from Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars
(Dallas Stars) with a Goalie Save from Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars, 05/07/2023
Booker and Durant countered Jokić's outburst with their own brand of offensive firepower to send the series back to Denver all tied up.
Gragson was upset after Chastain had pushed his car into the wall earlier in the race.
Isiah Thomas was also somehow involved.
Fields left OSU as a junior in 2020 for the NFL draft.
F1 has invaded Miami, and the stars have followed.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months as it visits Kansas Speedway this weekend.
The nail-biter came down to a game-winner from James Harden, who scored 42 points.
Willson Contreras hasn't started a game in the outfield since 2019.
Yarbrough collapsed on the mound during a frightening scene Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
The Cavaliers dedicated their season to Nick Gilbert and others affected by neurofibromatosis (NF1).
Blue spent nine of his 17 seasons in Oakland. He also played for the Giants and Royals.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
The collision occurred Sunday morning in Hollywood.
The longtime A's play-by-play announcer apologized after appearing to accidentally use a slur during a pregame show.
Sterling was joyful after beating Cejudo, and eager to shut up future challenger Sean O'Malley. After losing to Sterling in the main event of UFC 288, Cejudo faces an uncertain future.
Anthony Davis had 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors.
The Heat held the Knicks to 34.1% shooting.
Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Jimmy Butler sustained the injury in a Game 1 win over the Knicks.
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling retained his title with a split decision win over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo on Saturday in the main event of UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey.