Trojan Sports

A fourth prospect in the last two days has announced he is no longer committed to USC in this 2022 recruiting class. Jaeden Gould, a four-star cornerback from Oradell, N.J., who committed to USC back in June over Penn State and other suitors, announced the news Wednesday night. Gould's announcement comes a day after four-star defensive back Ephesians Prysock and three-star wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Kevin Green Jr. de-committed from the Trojans.