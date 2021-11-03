a Goalie Save from Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff says he was “not aware” until this year of the severity of the sexual assault allegations made more than a decade ago against a former Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach. A third-party investigation by an independent law firm found Cheveldayoff was among a group of team leaders who discussed allegations by prospect Kyle Beach against video coach Brad Aldrich on May 23, 2010, in the hours after the team advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 19 years. The firm’s report released last week stated there was no evidence anything was done about the accusations after the meeting until then-team president John McDonough contacted the Blackhawks’ director of human resources on June 14 after Chicago had won the title — a delay that violated the organization’s sexual harassment policy.