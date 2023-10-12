a Goalie Save from Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL. The hosts start with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos, and whether or not Payton may consider tanking the rest of the season after a brutal start. Next, the group discuss what changed in the Indianapolis Colts front office to extend Jonathan Taylor after a drawn out negotiation process. Charles believes the front office was impressed by Anthony Richardson's start, and they believed they could compete with Taylor playing. Next, the trio dive into the Carolina Panthers locker room and Frank Reich's comments about David Tepper's hands-on ownership style. The group give their thoughts on Bryce Young and whether or not it's time to panic before discussing Tepper and how his aggressive style matches with some other owners like Jerry Jones. Justin Jefferson is on IR, leading the hosts to wonder if Kirk Cousins could be traded, and Van Jefferson is headed to the Atlanta Falcons, showing the Los Angeles Rams' confidence in rookie Puka Nacua. Finally, Charles discusses his piece on whether or not Brock Purdy is an MVP candidate, and Jason and Jori give their thoughts on why Purdy isn't getting the acclaim he should be.