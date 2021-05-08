a Goalie Save from Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Los Angeles Kings) with a Goalie Save from Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche, 05/07/2021
(Los Angeles Kings) with a Goalie Save from Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche, 05/07/2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.
Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.
Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway announced Friday afternoon that the tracks’ summer and fall races will be held with fully open grandstands. Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and its tracks. Both entities will continue to work closely with local and […]
Tom Wilson reached out to Artemi Panarin in the aftermath of the most talked about incident in hockey this week, and now he's ready to move on from his latest controversy. In his first interview since a scrum against New York that left Panarin injured, led to a $5,000 fine and sparked a fight-filled rematch two nights later, the Washington Capitals forward said Friday he's good to go after an upper-body injury and glad the Rangers star is doing better. "I’m feeling good," said Wilson, who appeared to have cuts on his right hand from a fight with Brendan Smith on Wednesday night.
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021
Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/06/2021
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty needed one hour, 48 minutes to defeat the Czech to improve to 11-1 in three-set matches she's played in 2021. "It's just always staying in the fight," Barty said.
A perusal of recent results from Darlington Raceway reveals a dominant Kevin Harvick at the South Carolina track. Over the last 10 races there, Harvick has three wins, nine top fives and a head-turning 3.5 average finish. Harvick won two of the three races last year at Darlington and finished third in the other. When […]
Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.
The Cardinals would have moved all the way down to the 28th pick had the Patriots not selected QB Mac Jones.
The Patriots' No. 15 overall pick of QB Mac Jones sparked a polarizing debate among college football coaches, per ESPN.
Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open.
"I would like to reiterate my sincere apology for the mistakes that were made."
It’s still unknown what Aaron Rodgers wants from the Packers because he still hasn’t said what he wants publicly. Indeed, he hasn’t said anything about the current situation publicly. There’s nevertheless reason to believe that Rodgers — who is sufficiently brilliant to be presumed to have a plan — has been using other ways to [more]
Vogel said, "He's just not here. He was with us at shootaround this morning."
Steve Kerr stopped shy of confirming that the Warriors had converted Juan Toscano-Anderson's two-way contract to an NBA deal. But the coach's admiration said it all.
Patricky Freire was having success on the feet against Peter Queally, but a takedown in the second led to his demise.
Ryan Benoit's weigh-in for UFC on ESPN 24 was both frightening and unsuccessful as he came in three pounds over.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has upgraded to an even bigger and more expensive boat than the one he took to Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV championship parade in February.
Kenin, the Australian Open champion and French Open runner-up in 2020, wrote about the switch on Instagram on Friday. The post included a photo of Kenin and her dad, Alex, posing with the Australian Open trophy last year.