a Goalie Save from Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings
(Florida Panthers) with a Goalie Save from Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings, 04/21/2022
With a week left in the 2022 NHL season, here's a standings and schedule look on what still has to be decided and who could win awards races.
Plenty of theories emerged on Wednesday in the wake of the news that 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has asked to be traded. Here’s one that was not widely discussed. Chris Simms explained on Thursday’s PFT Live that he poked around yesterday to try to get to the bottom of the situation, and he heard that [more]
Packers quarterback and Bucks owner Aaron Rodgers returned to Fiserv Forum for Milwaukee's NBA playoff game Wednesday, sitting next to Mallory Edens and Randall Cobb.
Expect the unexpected at the top pick.
Former boxer Mike Tyson was apparently seen repeatedly punching a fellow airplane passenger in a fit of rage, in a video released on Thursday.
This fan's reaction to meeting Steph Curry before Game 3 was everything.
Stop us if you've heard this before, but Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer is sparring with one of his goaltenders.
Something happened to make receiver Deebo Samuel want out of San Francisco. Much of Thursday was filled with reporting and speculation and discussion as to what it was. Samuel has taken to Twitter, not to identify the reason but to say that only three entities truly know what it is. “Reporters jobs is to make [more]
Best of luck to him! But forever #GoBlue
Already at odds with Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns are choosing not to get into a public fight with him. No longer part of Cleveland's future, Mayfield is not participating in the team's voluntary offseason program as the team tries to work out a trade to get rid of the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. On Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski was reluctant to address the polarizing QB at all.
Novak Djokovic and Martina Navratilova have denounced Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this summer’s championships.
The passenger reportedly wouldn't leave Tyson alone after boarding the flight.
Jay Wright’s retirement and ‘Nova’s choice to replace him continues an unlikely trend among marquee men’s college basketball programs.
Wilder dropped Fury four times in three fights, coming closer than anyone to beating the ‘Gypsy King’. Despite the prevailing narrative, Whyte has an even better chance at defeating Fury
Former Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica died on Thursday morning. Lamonica’s son Brandon confirmed his father’s death with KMPH. Lamonica was 80 years old. Lamonica played at Notre Dame and then joined the Bills after being picked in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He backed up Jack Kemp for four seasons before being [more]
A college baseball pitcher in Texas is facing expulsion for attacking a player at bat after a home run.
Things are heating up for the five-star
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back in his criticism of Kevin Durant through the first two games of the Celtics vs. Nets first-round NBA playoff series.
Colin Kaepernick won't make it as a backup in the NFL
Chris Mannix sounds off on Steve Nash's "bad" coaching performance through the first two games of the Celtics-Nets playoff series.