a Goalie Save from Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

Mikhail Sergachev scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period on a power play and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Friday night. Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay, Victor Hedman had three assists, and backup Brian Elliott made 22 saves. The Lightning, coming off a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday night at home, have not lost consecutive games in regulation this season.