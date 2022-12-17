a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators
The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena. Bally Sports Detroit will have the game.
Follow along for live score updates as Jackson State football takes on NC Central at the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Jackson State with the miracle TD pass to force overtime in the Celebration Bowl
North Carolina Central grabs the lead in the Celebration Bowl
Could Kevin Durant be going to the Lakers?
The 2022 PNC Championship takes place this Saturday, December 17 through Sunday, December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will return to the action with his son Charlie, a budding star in his own right, after finishing in seventh place in 2020 and as runner-up last year.
Shedeur Sanders had quite a first half in the Celebration Bowl
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
Ohio State football no longer has a 2024 quarterback commit.
Despite both members of Team Woods banged up, Tiger and Charlie provided plenty of highlights in Saturday’s first round of the PNC Championship.
Croatian winger Mislav Orsic found the back of the net in style against Morocco as his nation took a 2-1 lead at halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
Stark left the Monday Night Football sidelines 20 years ago to start a family. She never imagined she'd get a chance to return, and now she's seizing it.
That's some beautiful trolling by Erik Spoelstra.
Argentina and France have played each other three times in the World Cup, last meeting in Russia in 2018 when Didier Deschamps’s side won 4-3 in the Round of 16. Argentina won the first two meetings in 1930 and 1978. But who, according to our field of experts, will win the 2022 World Cup final when the two nations meet in Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha?
The Lakers are still aiming very high in terms of trade targets, no matter how unrealistic those targets may seem.
Tiger Woods is used to fielding questions about his health, but on Friday, he was being asked about his son’s health instead.
Jackson State entered the game undefeated — but NC Central sent Coach Prime off to Boulder with a heartbreaking defeat.