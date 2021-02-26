a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators

TheWolverine.com

The Michigan Wolverines' football program updated its 2021 roster today, and all but two returning scholarship players were listed at the same exact same weight they were at last season. The lone two changes, however, were tight end Erick All and center Reece Atteberry, with both players undergoing significant weight losses. Atteberry's weight loss was a bigger one, however, with the young center losing 20 pounds.