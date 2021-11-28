a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Buffalo Sabres) with a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres, 11/27/2021
(Buffalo Sabres) with a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres, 11/27/2021
Lucas Raymond scored 26 seconds into OT on Saturday night to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Lucas Raymond scored 26 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek assisted on Raymond’s goal, which came shortly after Buffalo forced the extra session with a goal late in the third period. “Our line was all over it tonight,” Larkin said.
MSU took advantage of Penn State's first turnover of the game, scoring a TD to take a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter Saturday.
Dylan Cozens (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/27/2021
Michigan football fans left Michigan Stadium with a feeling don't usually have when Ohio State comes to town: a victorious one.
Alabama almost gave us College Football Playoff chaos.
Take your medicine, you Bucknut.
Michigan revives its national title hopes, Alabama keeps its title defense alive and Oklahoma State gives itself a chance with Big 12 title game bid.
It doesn't have teams in the top four, but the Big 12 does have three in the top 10, making it a winner of latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Arch Manning and Newman saw their season end in a disappointing playoff loss
Can't let the Canucks and Canadiens have all the "fun," eh?
Social reactions of the Ohio State-Michigan football game as the Buckeyes regular season ends with a 10-2 record.
ESPN host Lee Corso said Ohio State Ryan Day is headed to the NFL soon and fans need to be ready.
With Saturday's win in Ann Arbor, Michigan improved to 11-1 and advanced to the Big Ten title game against Iowa. The Ohio State Buckeyes fell to 10-2.
The Matt Murray experiment may be over in Ottawa.
This is PERFECT! #GoBlue
The fine is the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union.
Alex Ovechkin tallied his 18th goal in 21 games on Friday, as the Capitals won again on the back of their top line.
LOOK: Iowa celebrates...a Big Ten West division title?
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James responded to Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart saying he felt James intentionally hit him.