a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Associated Press

Soaked with beer and still wearing his No. 8 jersey, Alex Ovechkin held three pucks in his right hand as he posed for a picture with the rest of the jubilant Washington Capitals in the visiting locker room at the United Center. Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times Tuesday night, touching off a wild celebration for his team and an appreciative Chicago crowd. “Soon as it happened, kind of relief,” Ovechkin said after Washington’s 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.