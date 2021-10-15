a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/14/2021
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/14/2021
Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/14/2021
Ondrej Palat scored with 2:17 left in overtime, lifting the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-6 comeback victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Tyler Bertuzzi scored a career-high four goals, including three in the second period, to help the Red Wings take a three-goal lead three times. Tampa Bay came back from each time, including late in the third period when Ross Colton, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn scored in a four-minute span to make it 6-all.
It doesn't sound like Joseph will receive supplemental discipline for his hit on Larkin.
Dylan Larkin faces a possible suspension for punching Mathieu Joseph in the Detroit Red Wings' opener vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
The Jack Eichel saga continues in Buffalo, but it almost came to an end last week.
In his dealings with those in his immediate orbit, the former Raiders head coach long ago showed us where he thinks a Black man’s place in football should be Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Monday. Photograph: John Hefti/AP Now that Jon Gruden has been forced out in Las Vegas – and this, after an eight years-long email trail of his racist, homophobic and misogynistic exchanges were unearthed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team’s fratty workplace culture – it’s w
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Nets head coach Steve Nash was direct about Kyrie Irving's Instagram Live video and where Brooklyn stands as a team with the star guard's playing status held up.
Aaron Rodgers respects the fans and the city, but would never play for this franchise.
Fury bounced back from two knockdowns in the fourth round of the bout to beat Wilder
Vita Vea can shed blockers but apparently not his jersey
No replay. No definition. In perfect baseball fashion, there was nothing the Giants could do about their controversial loss to the Dodgers.
The National League Division Series between the Giants and the Dodgers ended on a sour note. Here is how the baseball world reacted.
Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don preview all 12 of Sunday’s NFL games and attempt to find healthy running backs that are worth starting on your fantasy team this week. Other questions that are answered in this one include: * Should you trust Tua in London vs. JAX? * Should you start AJ Dillon this week? * How much value does David Johnson have? * Will Daniel Jones get even better with healthy receivers to throw to? * Is Christian McCaffrey going to play? Is Dalvin Cook? * Is Donald Parham the next breakout TE? * Who is the Patriots starting RB? All of that plus a DFS preview of Sunday night’s game between the Seahawks and Steelers.
Tom Brady was being blocked after an interception, and got some unlikely help.
There are some big names on the market as the 2021 NFL trade deadline nears. Heres everything to know ahead of the November 2nd, 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Earlier this month, American broadcaster Mary Carillo should have been in Boston, at the glitziest show in world tennis. She was due to present at the Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style team tournament for the top men's players. Instead, she was on the sofa, watching Disney cartoon Moana on repeat with her granddaughter Reya.