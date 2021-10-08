a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Associated Press

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program, a stunning announcement Thursday less than a week before the start of the season and just three months after the former NHL MVP backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final. The league and players' union said the 34-year-old Price will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. The union did not specify why he entered the program, but Price’s wife, Angela, cited mental health as a reason in an Instagram post showing Price and their three children.