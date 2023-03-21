a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers

Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers, 03/20/2023
Here's the latest Giants free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...
Golden Bears head coach Ian Herbers feared for his team's safety "every time" they went on the ice.
Munetaka Murakami, likely headed to MLB in a year or two, was the hero of the night.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
Utah State cheerleader later wrote that she was ‘going out with a bang’
After his best finish in over a year and a half, Webb Simpson has parted ways with his longtime caddie, Paul Tesori.
Here is how much in earnings each player who made the cut took home from the 2023 Valspar Championship.
The most notable part of this year’s Sweet 16 might be how many of men’s college basketball’s perennial juggernauts aren’t part of it.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
Defenseman K’Andre Miller had two goals and two assists in the Rangers' six-goal first period.
The Warriors' beef with the Grizzlies rose to new heights Saturday night in Memphis.
Here's the latest Eagles mock draft roundup and the first since NFL free agency began last week. By Dave Zangaro
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles thought he had the opportunity to do something "historically pretty cool," trade down twice in the NFL Draft. But it fell apart.
Reaves is going to get a massive pay raise this summer.
Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.ATP top 20 1.
The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team plays the Oregon Ducks Tuesday in the NIT quarterfinals. Here's how to watch the game.
Baker Mayfield is officially a Buccaneer, having signed his contract on Monday morning. In his introductory press conference on Monday afternoon, Mayfield said he figured he would have to be patient as the rest of the quarterback market took shape in free agency. But when the Buccaneers emerged as a suitor, Mayfield thought it felt [more]
Lamar Jackson is better than Jared Goff, so why arent the Lions making a push for the Ravens QB? Mike Florio and Chris Simms have some ideas.