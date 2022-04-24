a Goalie Save from Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken
Tyson Fury dazzled more than 94,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium with his performance against Dillian Whyte.
Heres a look at the active MLB players who are closest to joining Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera in the 3,000-hit club.
The Saudi project is piloted by a man with more hot air than the Hindenburg, and seems destined for the same fate.
With the Brooklyn Nets on the brink of elimination, Kendrick Perkins took issue with the direction of the franchise under Kevin Durant and his influence within the organization.
The president of Toyota Racing Development told NBC Sports that he's a 'little disappointed' in Busch's comments about the driver's future with JGR.
Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas thought Bob Baffert was in trouble in fighting suspensions from Kentucky stewards and Churchill Downs.
With the 49ers playing the waiting game with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and with Garoppolo not necessarily inclined to play along, some have asked whether the player’s offseason shoulder surgery could keep the 49ers from cutting him. It’s a non-issue. Under the labor deal, Garoppolo would be entitled to up to $2 million in salary from [more]
Jalen Rose breaks down the Brooklyn Nets' Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.
Andrey Rublev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0 to win the Serbia Open for his third title of the season on Sunday.
Fury-Ngannou would be just folly.
Fury won on the undercard of his half-brother, heavyweight champion Tyson, on Saturday
Celtics legend Paul Pierce dropped a spicy take while comparing Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant after Tatum's huge performance helped power Boston to a Game 3 win.
Kyler Murray took to Twitter to express his objections to comments radio host Colin Cowherd made about the Arizona Cardinals quarterback.
Bulls guard Alex Caruso exited Game 4 of Bulls-Bucks early and is being evaluated for a potential concussion.
Thomas Tuchel explained to ProSoccerTalk his recent treatment of Christian Pulisic, as the USMNT star was the hero for Chelsea against West Ham.
It was a beautiful day Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field, where fans witnessed a historic win for the Chicago Cubs.
Follow all the reaction from Imola as Red Bull celebrate a one-two on after a nightmare race for Ferrari
Heres everything you need to know about the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.
The Celtics have done a great job defending Kevin Durant through two games, but former teammate Draymond Green believes the Nets can make some adjustments to help their superstar forward get going.
Gerrit Cole bounced back from the shortest start of his career, Anthony Rizzo powered an early offensive barrage and the New York Yankees pounded the Cleveland Guardians 10-2 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep in a series marred by fan misbehavior. Cole (1-0) struck out nine over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, and Rizzo's two-run drive in the first inning tied him for the AL lead with five homers. New York won for the fifth time in six games.