a Goalie Save from Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Detroit Red Wings

Reuters

Gleyber Torres hit a bases-loaded infield single with no outs in the 11th inning, lifting the New York Yankees to a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. The Yankees struck out 14 times against Nationals starter Max Scherzer before twice tying the game against Washington closer Brad Hand. With DJ LeMahieu on second base to start the 11th inning, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton drew walks off Tanner Rainey (0-2) to load the bases.