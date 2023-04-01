a Goalie Save from Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers

The service would cost $30 a month or $10 a game.
South Carolina vs. Iowa is the matchup all women's basketball fans have been anticipating for more than a year.
LSU earned a spot in the program's first national championship game.
The “one-and-done” era of college basketball will continue for the foreseeable future.
There's a big new name in the transfer portal.
Minnesota head coach Chris Finch also criticized the officiating from the Timberwolves' loss to the Suns and was fined $15,000.
In this edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald reminds everyone to chill about Pro Day workouts, praises WR prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba and looks at a surprising college program producing strong draft prospects.
Davis is the No. 3 QB in his class and the No. 10 player overall.
Grant McCasland and North Texas beat UAB on Thursday night to win the NIT championship.
LSU plays Virginia Tech before two of the best players in the country square off as Iowa faces South Carolina.
The Astros began their World Series title defense Thursday against the White Sox, but it didn't go as they planned.
Even with much of the attention on Anthony Volpe's debut, Judge made his presence felt on Thursday.
"He's been a great friend," DeChambeau said of Woods.
Dusty May led the Owls to the Final Four in just his fifth season at FAU.
The early slate of games brought plenty of action and drama on Opening Day. Follow it all here.
Anthony Richardson had a little fun during his Pro Day.
Adam Wainwright can add Opening Day singer to his list of accomplishments.
Giants left fielder is baseball's version of the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor.
In the aftermath of Ja Morant’s hiatus, the fifth-year All-Star has diversified his game and hit another gear.
The last time the Jets made the playoffs, Oprah was still on network television.