Goalie injuries have Detroit Red Wings calling up Michael Hutchinson ahead of busy week

Tuesday was a good day for Michael Hutchinson, at least: He got himself an NHL contract, five days before Christmas.

The one-year, two-way contract (worth $775,000 at the NHL level) came about because the Detroit Red Wings need Hutchinson's services at least through the end of the week; neither Ville Husso nor Alex Lyon is available, leaving James Reimer the sole goalie standing. Husso is week-to-week with a lower-body injury; coach Derek Lalonde described it as, "Ville will be unavailable to us for a while here.

"Alex, I do not see him available to us till probably after Christmas."

Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso is helped from the ice by defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (41) and defenseman Moritz Seider during the first period of the Wings' 4-3 loss to the Ducks on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

Husso was injured in the first period of Monday's 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Lyon suffered an upper-body injury Saturday night in Philadelphia. The Wings play Wednesday at the Winnipeg Jets, Friday at home against the Flyers, and Saturday at the New Jersey Devils before entering the three-day Yuletide break.

They've lost three games in a row, and five of their past six. Husso, Lyon and Reimer have all had their struggles over the past week, but much more blame lays on the skaters.

"We’ve got to get our game back in order," Lalonde said. "We lost our identity a little bit with this stretch. I think it’s on all of us.

"We’ll try to be a little bit better as a group. It’s on us to get this thing in order."

The Wings were without captain Dylan Larkin for four games while he recovered from a head injury, and David Perron has been serving a suspension. J.T. Compher was sidelined five games by injury.

That helped derail the good vibes the Wings had going coming back from the Global Series, when they won three in a row.

"That’s the identity we’ve gotten away from," Lalonde said. "Those were tight, we had everyone going, we didn’t give up much, we had energy, we had a pop, we were working off the forecheck. We’ve definitely lost a little bit of that now. You see little sparks of it, we went through the Carolina and Philly loss only giving up three goals, and then we had a slow start and put ourselves in a huge hole.

"It’s putting it all together. It’s been clear from day one that we have to be on completely to be successful. You take this three-game losing streak, we’ve played some solid defense at times but not been able to get to the net. We’ve scored a few goals and given up some easy looks. We just haven’t been able to get our entire game together."

With Husso and forward Kllim Kostin (upper body) both on injured reserve, the Wings called up Hutchinson and forward Austin Czarnik before departing for Winnipeg.

Hutchinson, 33, has spent the 2023-24 season with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, posting a 5-7-1 record with a 2.98 goals-against average, an 0.895 save percentage and one shutout in 13 games. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound netminder also appeared in two preseason games with the Wings while signed to a professional tryout. He has a 2.93 GAA and .902 save percentage in 153 career NHL games.

Lalonde said the Wings had not put Lyon on IR, in case there's a slim chance he is available Saturday. Usually a team doesn't use the same goalie in back-to-back games.

