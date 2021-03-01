Goalie Alexander Georgiev describes how he was injured in the first period of the Rangers loss to the Bruins

MMA Weekly

After finishing up a two-year suspension as a result of testing positive for EPO, former UFC bantamweight champion and flyweight title challenger TJ Dillashaw is set to make his return to the octagon in the near future. Dillashaw spoke with former UFC fighter Mike Swick on his podcast on what could be next for the former 135-pound champion. “There’s been some talks right, but nothing can be announced yet,” Dillashaw said. “I’m in a good situation. I think everyone in the top five has called me out.” Dillashaw knows after a two-year suspension and a legacy to cement, he doesn't have much time to waste. “I wanna come back and fight the best. I’m 35 years old now,” Dillashaw said. “I wanna come back and prove I’m the best bantamweight of all time.” Whether it be an immediate title shot or a title eliminator, DIllashaw says he’s open to either of them. But a smart man knows if the opportunity is made available to Dillashaw, he’s going to take the title shot any day of the week. “I’m ready to go straight for the belt,” Dillashaw said. “I know that [Petr] Yan wants it. He’s already been vocally talking about it. We’ll see what happens on March 6 when he fights [Aljamain] Sterling.” Dillashaw isn't simply expecting that Yan, the current UFC bantamweight champion, is simply going to slide by in his first title defense against No. 1 ranked Sterling at UFC 259. “[Yan]’s got a tough test ahead of him,” Dillashaw said in reference to Sterling. Dillashaw then focused his sights on a potential championship bout between him and Yan. “That’s the fight he wants,” Dillashaw said. “I didn’t leave this sport by losing my belt. He knows that there’s a lot of speculation if he’s the real champ because he hasn’t beaten the real champion to get that belt.” As a recognizable name in mixed martial arts and potentially possessing the most impressive bantamweight resume in the UFC, many top contenders in the division are calling out Dillashaw. But according to him, Dillashaw is taking all comers. “Every person that’s called me out, I’ve said yes to to the UFC,” Dillashaw said. “As long as it’s someone that’s at the top of their game because I”m gonna climb up and get that belt back fast.” TRENDING > UFC Vegas 19 recap: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis Remember when Dana White said that TJ Dillashaw might just be the best bantamweight ever? (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)