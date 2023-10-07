a Goal from New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils
(New Jersey Devils) with a Goal from New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils, 10/06/2023
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Reminder: Biles is less than three months into her return after taking a two-year break from the sport.
The NL East rematch and heavyweight fight of the MLB postseason's second round begins Saturday.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
Three of Reddick's five career wins have come on road courses. A fourth gets him into the third round of the playoffs.
Here are six players who are ready to come back after a disastrous 2022-23 and outperform their ADP this season.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
Jamal Adams left Monday night's game early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will start 13th.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Sean Payton's comments about Nathaniel Hackett's job with the Denver Broncos last season have not been forgotten by the New York Jets ahead of their Week 5 matchup.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
Jason Fitz rounds out the week with a loaded episode of Zero Blitz. The Ringer's Austin Gayle joins first to discuss his survivability rankings of every trap in the SAW movies and the future of the Las Vegas Raiders before the duo play a game of start one, bench one, cut one featuring rookie quarterbacks, 1-3 teams, head coaches and the top AFC and NFC powerhouse teams (plus a bonus Taylor Swift luxury suite round). Next, Fitz is joined by Dallas Cowboys expert David Helman to preview the game of the week in the Cowboys @ the San Francisco 49ers. Fitz and David discuss what led to the loss to the Arizona Cardinals and how Kyle Shanahan could look to that game as a clue, how the Cowboys get the win and what their expectations are for Sunday night. Later, Fitz is joined as always by VSiN's Michael Lombardi to talk about the things nobody else is talking about: Josh Allen and the new Buffalo Bills offense, Joe Burrow and the affect on the Cincinnati offense, Anthony Richardson and Matthew Stafford's comeback season.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
The Mets had already fired manager Buck Showalter after they missed the playoffs this year.
The Dallas Mavericks guard became the chief creative officer at ANTA earlier this year in a massive new shoe deal.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Trying to build a strong team in your fantasy basketball category league? Consider a specialized team build, using these players.