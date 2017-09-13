Goal of the Week winner for Matchday 4

Tom: WAIT... ARE YOU TELLING ME the former host of Celebrity Apprentice... The guy who had to settle the Trump University fraud suit by paying the people he LIED to 25 MILLION dollars, the same guy who bragged to Billy Bush that he could grab women's p^&&ies whenever he wanted... The guy who said he would like to "date" his daughter... is turning out to be the worst president in history? I am SHOCKED!