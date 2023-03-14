a Goal from Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars

Drivers comment on Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.
On Monday, word emerged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had decided to play for the Jets. Evidence to support that conclusion came from information that he was working to recruit one or more Packers free agents to join the Jets. But now, nearly 24 hours later, nothing has happened. There’s currently chatter in league circles that [more]
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has not given up his fight against the hotel that played a direct role in getting him suspended by NFL Network and ESPN during Super Bowl week. The case, we’re told, has already been re-filed in Arizona. The goal was to correct the defect arising from the fact that [more]
Koepka dropped out of the top 100 this week for the first time in nearly nine years and has fallen to his lowest world ranking in nearly 10 years.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Apparently, Giannis Antetokounmpo can't dribble a game out properly. At least in the eyes of Sacramento.
Favorites, contenders, pretenders and those just along for the ride, we rank every team in the NCAA men's tournament from 1 to 68.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Emma Raducanu scored her best win in the 18 months since her US Open triumph, overcoming world No 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia in a thrilling match under the palm trees of Indian Wells.
Trey Lyles fouled Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final seconds of the game on Monday night, which prompted a huge scrum in Sacramento.
De Bruyne’s daring play has inspired Manchester City to some of their greatest knockout wins, but the Belgium has been benched as Pep Guardiola demands focus on the ‘simple things’
In a fitting end to a volatile season in the polls, a new No. 1 tops the final AP Top 25 poll after Houston stumbles in AAC tournament final. How high is Duke ranked?
Everyone wants a Cinderella team or two for their bracket. Scott Pianowski reveals four squads worth a little extra consideration as you make your picks.
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner suggested there might be some package deals in place if his team lands quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team is reportedly working on making one happen despite the fact that Rodgers has yet to reveal his intentions for 2023. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets are working on a [more]
It’s not official yet, but it’s quickly moving that way. Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers is indeed moving toward accepting a trade that would send him out the land of the Cheesehead and into the Big Apple. Trey Wingo (who was the first to indicate the Jets had spoken to Rodgers last week) has [more]
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown didn't mince words after Boston lost to the worst team in basketball Monday night.
JJ Redick is holding himself accountable for the comments he made last season after the Kings traded Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis.
A report commissioned by U.S. Soccer proves Gio Reyna's parents went too far in trying to bring down USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.