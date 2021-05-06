a Goal from San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche
After scoring one of the most remarkable knockouts in UFC history, he said there are “new skills, new things I need to learn.”
Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.
Former Packers fullback John Kuhn provided an update after speaking with Aaron Rodgers.
Merab Dvalishvili is riding a six-fight winning streak and wants to keep his momentum going against a big name.
Thomas Tuchel hailed the hunger of his "fantastic" Chelsea stars as they reached the Champions League final with a 2-0 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday.
The Jags made some pre-draft moves and parted ways with some executives in their scouting office from Dave Caldwell's regime and before.
The Timberwolves apparently tried to get the Warriors to take the top pick off their hands in the draft last year.
The Athletic's Michael Lombardi claims the 49ers wanted Mac Jones before caving to pressure and drafting Trey Lance.
The Ja’Wuan James injury, while bad for him, could be good for NFL players generally. Players seem to be realizing that there’s a very real difference between getting injured while working out at the team facility and getting injured while working out elsewhere. The news that James, who has (or at least had) a $9.85 [more]
After the St. Louis Cardinals got away with a violation in their 4-1 win over the Mets on Wednesday, some fans wondered why New York and manager Luis Rojas didn’t play the game under protest.
Rory McIlroy on the Premier Golf League that would threaten the PGA Tour and European Tour: "I don't see why anyone would be for it."
Donald Cerrone doesn't blame Diego Sanchez for their UFC on ESPN 24 bout falling apart.
Another day, another inflammatory report on the conflict between the Packers and GM Brian Gutekunst.
The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback reportedly wants out from the only franchise he's ever played for.
ESPN analysts believe Jon Gruden 'would give anything to get Aaron Rodgers'
Browns fans don't like the hypothetical Aaron Rodgers trade fabrication
GM Brian Gutekunst said the Packers "could have done better" with communicating to Aaron Rodgers about the Jordan Love selection in the 2020 draft.
After already missing a combined 21 games this season because a high right ankle sprain, can Lakers absorb another long-term absence by LeBron James?
Alejandro Villanueva's road to becoming the Ravens next right tackle was a windy one.