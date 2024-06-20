Goal of the year? Rewatch FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano finish from midfield Wednesday
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luca Orellano scored a long-distance shot against Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night that will be in contention for "Goal of the Year" honors.
From The Enquirer's Pat Brennan:
In the 60th minute, and with the Union having just knotted the contest at two, Orellano boldly clapped a long-distance shot that beat goalkeeper Oliver Semmle. "In that moment before I got the pass, I looked up saw that he (the goalkeeper) was kind of out of the area, so as I received the pass, I hit it and it was a goal," Orellano explained afterward via a team interpreter.
Watch Luca Orellano's goal vs. Philadelphia Union
LUCA ORELLANO 🤯
Unreal finish from midfield! pic.twitter.com/c2O2irUqwl
