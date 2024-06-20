Goal of the year? Rewatch FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano finish from midfield Wednesday

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luca Orellano scored a long-distance shot against Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night that will be in contention for "Goal of the Year" honors.

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luca Orellano (23) smiles as FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) and FC Cincinnati forward Kevin Kelsy (19) join him after he scored a goal in the second half of the MLS match between the FC Cincinnati and the Philadelphia Union at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

From The Enquirer's Pat Brennan:

In the 60th minute, and with the Union having just knotted the contest at two, Orellano boldly clapped a long-distance shot that beat goalkeeper Oliver Semmle. "In that moment before I got the pass, I looked up saw that he (the goalkeeper) was kind of out of the area, so as I received the pass, I hit it and it was a goal," Orellano explained afterward via a team interpreter.

Watch Luca Orellano's goal vs. Philadelphia Union

LUCA ORELLANO 🤯



Unreal finish from midfield! pic.twitter.com/c2O2irUqwl — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 20, 2024

