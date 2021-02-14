a Goal from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals
(Washington Capitals) with a Goal from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals, 02/14/2021
Alex Bowman will lead the field to green in this weekend's NASCAR Cup season-opening Daytona 500. Here's how and when you can watch the race
Earlier this week, soon-to-be former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sat down for an interview with Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press that touched on topics related to his pending trade to the Rams. On Sunday, the newspaper shared more of that conversation with their subscribers. One of the new questions had to do with [more]
The legendary Celtic team president and coach once listed the 12 players hed most want on his team going into the playoffs.
A look at the news from the last week from the 49ers.
A legendary Pittsburgh sandwich shop has made a tempting offer to T.J. and Derek Watt regarding brother J.J.
James Harden continues to facilitate as well as anyone in the NBA -- this time, his efforts helped lead to a win.
Toni Breidinger will become the first Arab American female driver to participate in a NASCAR national series.
LeBron James hasn't been warned for flopping since the 2013 playoffs when he was fined $5,000 for flopping.
Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard shared a comical story on Twitter about his first week practicing against DE J.J. Watt.
Washington Football's defensive coordinator tweeted support of Brady after his now viral cross-boat trophy pass.
The Giants now are listed at No. 12 -- up four spots from last year, and ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers (No. 16).
Urban Meyer is getting a quick taste of what Nick Saban experienced. Successful college football coaches become, as a practical matter, the emperors of the towns in which they live and work. They can do pretty much whatever they want, hire whoever they want, say whatever they want to justify whatever bad decisions they make, [more]
Rain and lightning forced the Daytona 500 to go under a red flag after just 15 laps on Sunday. The storm hit as track workers were cleaning up after a 16-car wreck. The crash occurred as the field went down the backstretch heading into Turn 3, when contact from behind by Christopher Bell sent Aric Almirola spinning into pole sitter Alex Bowman as they were trying to move into second place behind leader Kevin Harvick.
A top off the tee? It's the stuff nightmares are made of, but even major champions like Francesco Molinari do it occasionally.
We check in to see what is new with the Cardinals' division rival in the last week.
Most players would be content to rest the day before a big match, but not Serena Williams. The 23-times Grand Slam champion said she had to step in to avert an "emergency" at her clothing line on Saturday, a day ahead of her Australian Open last 16 match against Aryna Sabaleka. Williams, who beat the Belarusian 6-4 2-6 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals, said the situation was "so crazy".
Manziel said he joined Fan Controlled Football basically out of boredom.
Michigan Wolverines basketball used a second-half comeback to pull of a thrilling win over Wisconsin Badgers.
Hear everything Gilbert Burns had to say after the battle against Kamaru Usman. At the UFC 258 post-fight press conference, hear what Burns had to say as to why he lost to Usman. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White: Jon Jones will fight winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou
Josh Warrington's return to the ring after vacating his International Boxing Federation featherweight title ended in a brutal ninth round knockout for Mauricio Lara, the unranked 22-year-old Mexican, and will likely have serious consequences for the Leeds fighter's career. The move to vacate the belt in order to challenge the division's other world champions backfired horribly for a number of reasons, though the old adage that you should 'expect the unexpected' was in full flow at Wembley Arena as live boxing made its return after a two-month enforced lay-off due to the national lockdown. Warrington had been out of the ring for 15 months, and his inactivity, something many fighters are having to cope with at the moment, was clear to see. The former champion's strategy of trading leather from the opening bell against a fighter eight years his junior proved to be reckless when he was floored in the fourth round having left himself open. Should referee Howard Foster have stopped the contest then, with Warrington’s senses scrambled and the boxer clearly in deep trouble? Ordinarily, yes, but factor in his staying power shown many times in past fights, and the facts he was the home fighter and a world champion, and it’s easy to understand Foster's thinking. The five further rounds that Warrington battled on for - using his fitness, instincts and champion's heart to keep him in with a slim chance of turning the fight around - may cost his future career and health dear. But Sean O’Hagan, his trainer and father, could also have thrown the towel in at any point from the fourth round on. He is the man who knows Warrington best.