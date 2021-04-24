a Goal from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils

Associated Press

Fans of Liverpool and Manchester United called for the removal of their clubs' American owners during protests outside their stadiums prompted by the ill-fated European Super League project on Saturday. “£nough is £nough FSG Out” and “Henry, You have blood on your hands,” were the words on some of the banners held up by Liverpool supporters outside Anfield before the team drew with Newcastle 1-1 in the English Premier League. While the protests on Anfield Road were muted — there were an estimated 150 fans there ahead of a match played in an empty stadium because of the pandemic — more than a thousand United fans were estimated to have gathered on the concourse outside the club's Old Trafford stadium to protest against the Glazer family, which has owned the 20-time English champion since a debt-leveraged buyout in 2005.